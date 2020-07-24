DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit summer school students have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.
This comes after a judge ordered tests be administered as a condition for attendance in the voluntary classes.
The Detroit News reported Friday students were told to self-quarantine with their families.
Since the U.S. District Judge’s order Tuesday, more than 250 students have been tested.
According to the Detroit Public Schools, more than 600 students have been attending in person classes since July 13. The district has also provided online options for the students.
RELATED LINK: Judge Orders Detroit Public Schools To Test Summer School Students For Covid-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.