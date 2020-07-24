OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Beginning Saturday, eastbound and westbound Burdick Street will be closed at M-24 in Oxford. No through-traffic will be allowed at M-24 and Burdick Street and all traffic will be detoured according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Eastbound Burdick Street traffic will use southbound Pontiac Street, eastbound Drahner Road, northbound Oxford Lake Drive, and northbound Glaspie Street back to eastbound Burdick Street.
Westbound Burdick Street traffic will use southbound Glaspie Street, westbound Broadway Street, southbound M-24, westbound Drahner Road, and northbound Pontiac Street back to westbound Burdick Street.
Burdick Street will reopen the week of Aug. 10.
MDOT is investing $33 million to reconstruct and resurface parts of M-24 in Oakland County.
The project limits are between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township, with the villages of Oxford and Lake Orion also being affected.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.