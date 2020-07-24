Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A Delta flight from Detroit to Atlanta was delayed Thursday after two passengers refused to wear masks, WWJ reports.
A Delta spokesperson says Flight 1227 returned to a gate at the Detroit Metro Airport because two travelers “were non-compliant with crew instructions.
The plane departed after a short delay.
Passengers have to wear masks to board and fly on its planes, and anyone who refuses to comply will not be able to fly “into the future,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said.
It is unclear if the two metro Detroit passengers have been banned for good or just a single flight.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.