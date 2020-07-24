Delta Flight Delayed After 2 Passengers Refuse To Wear MasksA Delta flight from Detroit to Atlanta was delayed Thursday after two passengers refused to wear masks.

Michigan AG Taking New Look At 2018 Fatal Police ShootingMichigan authorities are taking a fresh look at the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man who was killed by police in Macomb County in 2018, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Michigan Lottery Results For Thursday, July 23, 2020These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Covid-19 Antibody Test: Kalamazoo Biotech Company Working With WMU To Build Test KitsIONTOX is working with Western Michigan University's school of medicine to test the product, using clinical samples from Covid-19 positive patients.

10-Year-Old Shot, Killed In 1 Of Several Shootings In WarrenWarren Police Department Commissioner Bill Dwyer says a 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed the child, turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon, and is facing possible homicide charges. He says neither the victim or suspect lived in the apartment complex.

Another Study Finds Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Help Covid-19 PatientsMore evidence is emerging to underscore that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine does not help Covid-19 patients.