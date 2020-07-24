DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is set to honor the victims of the global pandemic and salute healthcare workers, first responders, other frontline workers and volunteers working around the city in a two-day memorial event.
It is scheduled to take place Aug. 30-31.
The two-day celebration will begin Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. with seven simultaneous memorials co-sponsored and co-planned by City Council members in their districts.
The memorial event will continue Aug. 31 with the Memorial Drive around Belle Isle, with photographs of COVID-19 victims spread out over the island. Families are requested to send photographs of their loved ones who have died from Covid-19 so they can be displayed along the route.
Here’s how to submit photographs of loved before July 31:
- email detroitmemorial2020@gmail.com.
- mailing to Detroit Memorial 2020, P.O. Box 21761, Detroit, MI 48221, Cc: Rochelle Riley.
- online here.
More than 1400 Detroiters have died from COVID-19.
Mayor Mike Duggan also declared Aug. 31 as Detroit Memorial Day to honor those victims.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.