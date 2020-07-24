  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is set to honor the victims of the global pandemic and salute healthcare workers, first responders, other frontline workers and volunteers working around the city in a two-day memorial event.

It is scheduled to take place Aug. 30-31.

The two-day celebration will begin Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. with seven simultaneous memorials co-sponsored and co-planned by City Council members in their districts.

The memorial event will continue Aug. 31 with the Memorial Drive around Belle Isle, with photographs of COVID-19 victims spread out over the island. Families are requested to send photographs of their loved ones who have died from Covid-19 so they can be displayed along the route.

Here’s how to submit photographs of loved before July 31:

  • email detroitmemorial2020@gmail.com.
  • mailing to Detroit Memorial 2020, P.O. Box 21761, Detroit, MI 48221, Cc: Rochelle Riley.
  • online here.

Click the photo above to submit a photo of your loved one.

More than 1400 Detroiters have died from COVID-19.

Mayor Mike Duggan also declared Aug. 31 as Detroit Memorial Day to honor those victims.

