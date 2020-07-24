DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Potential Foundation will host its second annual “Christmas in July” charity event visiting three neighborhoods, dropping off gifts to children and families.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., kicking off at Ella Fitzgerald Park located at 16625 Prairie Street. This will be the only static location of the day and families will be encouraged to visit the park to pick up presents and fill out the 2020 Census.
At 1:30 p.m. the non-profit will move parade-style to the E. Outer Drive and Dequindre area to pass out toys. The final stop of the day will be W. 7 Mile and Telegraph where children and families will receive their gifts and parade at 4 p.m.
“We created Christmas in July last year as a positive way to engage with the youth, partnering with the Boys and Girls Club,” Bayete Milhomme said. The event started as a bike giveaway because the group wanted to make sure kids had the opportunity to use them in the summer months. The group was able to pass out dozens of bikes to local children and provide free haircuts to the community.
Organizers decided to pivot planning to follow social distancing guidelines in slowing the spread of coronavirus.
