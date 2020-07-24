Comments
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A fatal rollover crash involving multiple vehicles is being investigated by the Michigan State Police and Canton Township Police.
It happened Thursday on north I-275 around 7 p.m.
Police say a 53-year-old from Redford was driving too fast and rear ended the victim’s vehicle, which caused it to roll over. The driver was killed.
The driver at fault failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation.
