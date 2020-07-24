(CBS DETROIT) – The Police Officers Association of Michigan has endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election in a new statement.
The Police Officers Association of Michigan announces @POTUS Donald Trump as its candidate for the 2020 presidential election. Read more. #LawEnforcement #DonaldTrump #PresidentialElection https://t.co/OPwPCTqtFs
— POAM (@MIPOAM) July 24, 2020
Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Tim Murtaugh, responded to the statement in a Tweet by saying Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden has “turned his back on cops and sided with rioters.”
Biden has said before he doesn’t believe in defunding the police.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.