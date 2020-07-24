  • WWJ-TV

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Police Officers Association of Michigan has endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election in a new statement.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Tim Murtaugh, responded to the statement in a Tweet by saying Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden has “turned his back on cops and sided with rioters.”

Biden has said before he doesn’t believe in defunding the police.

