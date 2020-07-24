Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A private funeral for civil rights leader and longtime Congressman John Lewis will be held next Thursday in Atlanta.
This will follow a week long celebration starting this Saturday, in his hometown of Troy, Alabama.
Lewis’ body will then head to Selma at the Edmund Pettus Bridge where the congressman was badly beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday.”
Following, there will be a memorial at the Alabama State Capitol.
Lastly on Monday and Tuesday, Lewis’ body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Building; first in the rotunda and then, on the east front steps for public viewing.
