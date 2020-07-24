(CBS DETROIT) – One of America’s most recognizable and storied parades has a new partner. The Parade Company announced Gardner-White, Detroit’s new #1 furniture and mattress store, as the new presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Nearing a century of tradition in Detroit and broadcast in more than 185 television markets across the country, the new official name of the event is America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White. The event in its 94th year is produced by The Parade Company and WDIV Local 4 is the exclusive and longtime television partner. Images are available here.

“We are elated to welcome Gardner-White to The Parade Company family and are incredibly grateful to have a partner whose commitment signifies an exciting future for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company.

The Gardner-White presenting sponsorship represents a three-year partnership with The Parade Company, and this is the first time the Michigan-based and family-owned furniture retailer has been a part of the Parade.

“As Michigan’s top furniture store, it is our responsibility to do more than march in the parade; we need to take the baton and lead,” said Gardner-White President Rachel Stewart. “As a family-owned business in Michigan for over 100 years, we are humbled to be a part of this treasured event that brings joy to generations of Gardner-White customers, employees and parade-lovers everywhere.”

Family-owned and operated for 108 years, Gardner-White has been a staple in metro Detroit. Irwin Kahn became the second-generation owner in the mid-1950s. Irwin’s daughter Barb Tronstein and son-in-law Steve are the third-generation owners and are still very active in the day-to-day operations of Gardner-White. Their daughter Rachel Stewart is now positioned to lead the organization into the future.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White is recognized as the Best Holiday Parade by USA Today, two years running, 2018 and 2019.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White is featured annually on WDIV Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more than 185 television markets across the country. News/Talk 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith and Entercom’s WOMC 104.3 also broadcast parade shows. Detail of this year’s parade will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit theparade.org.

About The Parade Company

Founded in 1984, The Parade Company is a not-for-profit organization governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation whose board of directors is comprised of key civic and corporate leaders in the greater Detroit region. The Parade Company is celebrating more than 90 years of Parade tradition in Detroit and is committed to funding, creating and executing the best family events in Michigan. The Parade Company staff, board of directors and thousands of parade volunteers work year-round to bring a wide variety of magnificent events to the City of Detroit and the region including the Ford Fireworks, Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot, and America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner-White. Follow The Parade Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Gardner-White

Gardner-White is Detroit’s new #1 furniture and mattress store. A metro Detroit staple since 1912, Gardner-White is committed to providing the amazing furniture and mattresses to consumers for the best value. Gardner-White has always been a leader and innovator in the industry – having been the first to introduce new products and services to consumers throughout its history. Gardner-White has deep and longstanding partnerships to improve the southeast Michigan community with organizations like the American Red Cross, Lighthouse, and the Salvation Army. Gardner-White is family-owned and operated and Michigan-based. For more information, or to start a career at Gardner-White, visit www.gardner-white.com.

