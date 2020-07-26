  • WWJ-TV

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As summer turns to fall  and thoughts of the new school year abound, the conversation about safe return to the classroom for K-12 students during this pandemic was  front and center as three educational leaders discussed during taping of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

Tonya Allen, President and CEO of The Skillman Foundation, Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson, Superintendent of Oakland Schools, and Dr Randy Liepa, Superintendent of Wayne RESA, each appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to share their thoughts.

Tonya Allen, President and CEO of The Skillman Foundation

Allen, who is chairing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Safe Return to K-12 Classroom Task Force — which includes 24 other educational and community leaders from across the state—talked about the evolving situation. Well over 1,000 leaders raised their hands to be part of that task force which is offering recommendations to the Governor.

Allen also talked how the pandemic has impacted her organization which helps students in Detroit.

Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson, Superintendent of Oakland Schools

Dr. Cook-Robinson discussed what it will take to bring students back to classroom and her thoughts about a hybrid model which could include some in-person and virtual learning classes.

Dr. Randy Liepa, Superintendent of Wayne RESA

And Dr. Liepa talked about nuances of transporting students from home to school and how it would adjust in this environment.

