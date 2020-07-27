(CBS DETROIT) – GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced that David Wilson Floyd, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced to serve 216 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney. Floyd pled guilty in March 2020 to armed bank robbery and attempted bank robbery. Upon release, Floyd will be supervised for 3 years.

On September 9, 2019, Floyd entered the New Buffalo Savings Bank, located in Three Oaks, Michigan, wearing a clear plastic mask. Floyd pointed a handgun at the teller and stated “Get your money out.” Floyd stole $11,344 U.S. currency and fled. On September 18, 2019, Floyd drove to the G.W. Jones Exchange Bank, located in Edwardsburg, Michigan, again wearing a mask and carrying a gun. Floyd attempted to open the door to the bank, but, because the bank closed at noon, the doors were locked. Employees of the bank reported the attempt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), working with local Indiana and Michigan authorities, investigated and determined Floyd committed the September 9, 2019, armed bank robbery, the September 18, 2019, attempted bank robbery, as well as six additional robberies of convenience stores and gas stations in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan between June 2019 and September 2019. Floyd was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,294.

“Mr. Floyd did not get much cash, but he did inflict a lot of terror on the employees,” said U.S. Attorney Birge. “And for that he earned the 18 years in prison he received. Crime does not pay in West Michigan.”

“Thanks to the great cooperative work of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies, David Floyd is off the street and won’t pose a threat to our communities for years to come,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin M. Pinkston represented the United States.

SOURCE: United States Department of Justice

