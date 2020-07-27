(CBS DETROIT) – This video shows a high-speed chase with Detroit Police July 23.

Two men inside the Mercury Grand Marquis are suspects in a quadruple shooting that happened July 19, injuring three teens.

An 18-year-old victim in the shooting died from his injuries over the weekend.

“Some may ask if it’s a high-speed pursuit why wasn’t it terminated? In this instance the officers had knowledge and knew they were going out after a [murder suspect], or a non-fatal shooting suspect. It’s not until this weekend that one has since passed,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Three men were inside the vehicle at the time of that chase.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree, three men jumped out running in different directions, but one appeared to have a gun.

“He is pointing the weapon directly at our officer at this point right here,” said Craig.

The suspect was fatally shot in the back.

“The fact that this suspect who was armed it appeared several times throughout this brief encounter the officer fired a single shot. That’s through discipline and training,” the chief said.

This weekend police drew a gun on another suspect in the third police shooting in the last month.

Sunday night’s officer-involved happened in the area of Wyoming and Plymouth. Chief Craig says that the suspect was seen on greenlight camera selling narcotics at a nearby gas station which prompted the stop. The suspect was allegedly armed and was asked to drop the weapon numerous times before police fired six shots.

The 27-year-old is currently in stable condition.

Chief Craig says he believes the rise in crime is in connection to early detention releases due to Covid-19 resulting in an increase of illegal guns on the street.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.