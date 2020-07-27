Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Ford says it will be leasing two robotic dogs, named Fluffy and Spot to scout its factories.
The four-legged robo-pups are equipped with cameras to survey production flow and assist in retooling the facility. The automaker says the first experimental run will help boost operations at its Van Dyke plant.
Fluffy and Spot can also sit, shake hands and roll over.
