  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ally Evenson, Anthony Retka, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Jackamo, Jacob Sigman, Jarrod Champion, Julianne Ankley, Kids Under The Carpet, Local Music, Matthew Brown, Paul Keller, The Garden Party, Willa Rae

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams to home studio sessions, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

 

Jacob Sigman

 

Matthew Brown w/ The Garden Party

 

Jackamo

 

Willa Rae

 

Ally Evenson

 

Anthony Retka

 

Paul Keller

 

Kids Under the Carpet

 

Julianne Ankley

 

Jarrod Champion

 

Comments

Leave a Reply