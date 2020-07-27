With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams to home studio sessions, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!
Jacob Sigman
Matthew Brown w/ The Garden Party
Jackamo
Willa Rae
Ally Evenson
Anthony Retka
Paul Keller
Kids Under the Carpet
Julianne Ankley
Jarrod Champion