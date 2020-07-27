DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a news briefing Monday addressing an officer-involved shooting Sunday night and provided multiple dashboard camera and body camera footage from a July 19 shooting and July 23 officer-involved shooting.

The circumstances surrounding these incidents are still under investigation according to Craig.

Sunday Night officer-involved shooting:

A 27-year-old man was shot by a Detroit police officer around 11 p.m. in the Plymouth Road and Wyoming area.

Prior to the shooting according to Craig, green light surveillance footage showed the suspect involved in several narcotics exchanges. Officers were deployed due to drag racing and saw the suspect at the gas station armed with a handgun tucked on his hip.

Craig said as officers tried to approach the suspect, he ran a short distance. The chief said as the officer approached again, believing he would be shot, the officer shot “several rounds.” As he was lying on the ground and officers approached, they were uncertain if he was still armed.

The chief said the gun was recovered at the scene “maybe five or six feet” from where the suspect was lying on the ground. He was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

July 19 and July 23 officer-involved shooting:

Detroit Police shot and killed a man on July 23 who was suspected of shooting four teens July 19 on the city’s east side.

Craig said a trio of suspects led police on a chase, hitting a cop car and almost hitting pedestrians before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a tree. Craig also showed the body camera footage in slow motion.

After the crash, the three suspects exited the vehicle running in different directions.

One of the suspects shown in the footage held a weapon in his hand while he exits the vehicle and “he literally points the gun in the direction of one of our officers,” said Craig.

The chief said one officer fired a single shot when the suspect pointed the handgun toward the him. After the suspect was shot, “he dropped his weapon from his left hand.”

“It was very quick and tense and I applaud the officers involved,” said Craig.

The three suspects involved are believed to be connected to a local street gang.

According to the chief, there have now been “three officer-involved shootings in less than two in a half weeks.”

The chief also mentioned officer targeted shootings that took place in the city at the beginning of the year.

Jan 18, 2020 on Telegraph and 7 Mile where the suspect tried to hit an officer and fired shots.

Feb 5, 2020 in the 5000 block of Nottingham where an officer was conducting a traffic stop and suspect exited the vehicle and fired shots.

Overview from Chief Craig:

June 22-July 19: total of 537 illegal firearms citywide

June 22-July 26: total of 473 illegally carrying a concealed weapon

Within the last week: total of 128 arrests carrying concealed weapons “we have not seen a number of handguns that we’re seeing now,” the chief added.

Over the weekend: 12 non-fatal shootings and 0 homicides.

Over the past two weekends in the city, the police department has conducted 313 traffic stops, issued 430 tickets, towed 93 vehicles and made 28 felony arrests.

