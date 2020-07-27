Comments
Highland Park, MI – (CBS Detroit) – MI Works is holding a Drive-Thru Job Fair this week in Highland Park. Job seekers can drive-thru and drop off multiple copies of your resume right from their own car.
Stop by the Highland Parks Service Center at 144 Manchester in Highland Park on Monday, July 27 from 9 am to 12 pm and Tuesday, July 28 from 11 am to 2 pm.
Employers from Valeo, Detroit Thermal, Sterling Services, Magna, and Hollingsworth all will be accepting applications. Job pay ranges from $12 to $25 per hour.
No registration is required.
