DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating an overnight critical stabbing and five separate shootings that happened across the city overnight.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig will provide information on an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night and an update on a July 23 incident during a media briefing Monday at 1 p.m. You can watch it live below.

Here is the preliminary information from the Detroit Police Department:

Critical stabbing on the 3000 block of Euclid

On Sunday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Euclid, a 47-year-old man was found inside of his home suffering from stab wounds to his body. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. There’s no word of suspect(s) or location of the incident as of Monday morning. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal shooting in unknown location

On Sunday, July 26 at 7:15 a.m., a 47-year-old woman was observed walking in the area of Appoline Street and Puritan Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. She was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. There’s no word on a suspect or location of incident as of Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Twelfth Precinct’s investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Double non-fatal shooting in Livernois/Tireman area

On Sunday, July 26 at 3:50 a.m., a 31-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were allegedly watching a drag racing event in the area of Livernois and Tireman when a fight occurred and shots were fired. As a result, both the woman and man were struck. They were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. There’s no word on suspects as of Monday morning. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Tenth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal shooting in the area of Glastonbury Road and W. 7 Mile

On Sunday July 26, 2020 at 3 a.m. in the area of Glastonbury and W. 7 Mile, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly attending a party when shots were fired and she was struck. She was transported a local hospital by medics and was listed in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal shooting in the area of E. McNichols Road and Conant Street

On Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 a.m. in the area of E. McNichols and Conant Street, a 26-year-old woman was with a man at the location when he allegedly assaulted her with his weapon then shot her. After the shooting, he fled in a blue Sedan. She was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. The suspect was described as a Black man between 20 to 30-years-old with a clean face, short hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and has tattoos on both arms. The suspect was operating an unknown year 4-door blue Sedan with tinted windows and armed with unknown type of handgun. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Eleventh Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal shooting in the area of I-96 and Hubbell Avenue

On Saturday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was allegedly walking in the area of I-96 and Hubbell Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He was transported to a local hospital and listed stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Tenth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

