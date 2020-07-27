DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a male suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened July 18 at 12:35 p.m. in the area of Puritan and Hartwell where police say 29-year-old man had a verbal altercation with the suspect that escalated into the suspect producing a weapon and shooting shots at the 29-year-old as he attempted to flee on foot.
The 29-year-old man was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.
After the shooting, the suspect fled from the location in a white Pontiac G6.
Here’s the suspect’s description:
- a Black man seen wearing a black t-shirt and brown pants. His vehicle is a white, older model Pontiac G6 with a missing hubcap on the front passenger tire.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
