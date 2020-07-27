ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville Police Department issued a news release Monday stating social media reports of a man being beaten to death inside a grocery store are false.
“The Roseville Police Department has investigated these claims and found them to be false,” the department stated in the release.
It happened July 17 at 10:15 a.m. at a Kroger located on 13 Mile Road, east of Little Mack. The Roseville Fire Department was dispatched to the location on a report of a man having a seizure.
“The police were not requested because this was a medical run and law enforcement was not required,” the department stated.
The 47-year-old Detroit man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Roseville Police say video footage from the grocery store shows the 47-year-old man was not assaulted or confronted in any way and he exhibited behavior consistent with someone having a seizure. The department says this information has been given to the Macomb County Medical Examiner.
