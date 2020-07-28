CBS Detroit – Detroit and Metro Detroit is a foody’s dream. With low startup costs and chefs looking for a place where they can be creative, Metro Detroit has been the-little-engine-that-could in the nation’s restaurant industry in the last decade. Albeit, COVID-19 has taken a toll on the industry here in Michigan.

One area of eats that has grown in the D is BBQ. From Slow’s, Woodpile BBQ shack, Lazybones, Arkin’s Sweet BBQ pit, the list goes on where you can get a satisfying meat coma. Now one well-known BBQ chain, Bad Brad’s is planning on adding another location by the end of the year.

In an article by Hometown Life, Bad Brad’s owner Mike Pollard told the Livonia Planning commission he plans to have his Livonia location open by December.

Pollard told the commission, “We’re looking to bring a world-class barbecue restaurant to Livonia. And I think we’re going to accomplish that,”. Going onto say it will be a destination people will flock to.

The location being renovated is the former G. Subu’s Leather Bottle at 20300 Farmington. Along with plans to use a shipping container for outdoor seating, the location’s former banquet facility will allow for expanded seating. A smart move in a post-COVID-19 world where social distancing is the norm.

According to Bad brad’s website everything is scratch-made and the preparation for their bbq starts early in the morning. Offering smoked ribs, turkey, beef brisket, pulled pork, burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas.

The Livonia location, once open, will be Bad Brad’s sixth location, with restaurants in Clinton Township, New Baltimore, Shelby Township, and Orion Township.

