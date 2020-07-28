Officer Who Shot Protester With Tear Gas Suspended 2 DaysA police officer in western Michigan has been suspended two days without pay after a man protesting police brutality was struck with a tear gas canister.

Gov. Whitmer Opposes Requiring Schools To Offer In-Person ClassesThe governor said parts of the House-approved plan now pending in the Senate have merit, but other pieces are modeled after the DeVos plan to force schools to put kids back in the classroom.

Man Who Lost Home Over $8.41 In Back-Taxes Wins Michigan Supreme CaseUri Rafaeli is a retired engineer who lost his Oakland County rental home back in November for not paying his property taxes in full. He owed $8.41, and yes that is correct, he lost his home for about the price of a movie ticket.

ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Tuesday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Michigan Reports 669 New Covid-19 Cases, 16 Deaths TuesdayHere's a list of the positive cases, including 6,170 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ven Johnson Law Wins in Michigan Court of Appeals Against State of MichiganDNR Ranger Runs Stop Sign, Collides with Snowmobiler Resulting in Explosion.