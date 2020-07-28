DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
It happened July 28 at 1:45 a.m. in the 16200 block of Cheyenne.
Police say the victim, a John Doe in his 30s, was found lying on the ground in the backyard of the location suffering from a gunshot wound he to his body.
When medics arrived they pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say the possible suspect is a Black woman, 5′-5″, dark brown complexion, with long blonde hair, in a red sedan possibly a Dodge Neon.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.