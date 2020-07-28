LIVE AT 2 pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

It happened July 28 at 1:45 a.m. in the 16200 block of Cheyenne.

Police say the victim, a John Doe in his 30s, was found lying on the ground in the backyard of the location suffering from a gunshot wound he to his body.

When medics arrived they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the possible suspect is a Black woman, 5′-5″, dark brown complexion, with long blonde hair, in a red sedan possibly a Dodge Neon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply