(CBS DETROIT) – A third Detroit Public Schools summer student has tested positive for Covid-19.
City officials confirmed the results after two came back positive last week.
The district has nearly 600 students attending summer school right now.
More than half of them have been tested.
The news also comes a week after protesters stopped school buses from taking students to class.
