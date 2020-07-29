DETROIT (PATCH) – Prosecutors have accused two Detroit men in the non-fatal triple shooting at a Detroit gas station on July 21.
Derrick Lamarr Jackson, 38, and Damario Lamar Jackson, 20, both of Detroit, have been charged with felonies in connection with the shooting, in which three people were shot but nobody died, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Damario Jackson was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by 36th District Court Magistrate Malaik Ramsey-Heath on three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and seven counts of felony firearms, prosecutors said.
Click here for the complete
© 2020 Patch. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.