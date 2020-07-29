Comments
DETROIT (PATCH) – Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting they said took place on Lodge and Davison around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said they responded to the area following the report that a driver’s vehicle was shot at following an argument with another driver.
The victim and suspect got into an argument when the suspect drives up next to the victim, police said. The suspect then pulled a handgun, and the victim said they heard a “pop.” One bullet struck the victim’s vehicle, police said. There were no injuries, police said.

