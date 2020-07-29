Comments
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Eastpointe Police Department is seeking to locate three young men accused of damaging an elementary school.
Police it happened July 21 at 7 p.m. when the three were caught on video damaging Pleasantview school.
During the incident a window was destroyed with a brick and an electrical box was damaged, police say.
If you have any information about this incident please contact Det. Chamberlain at 586-445-5100 ext. 1029.
