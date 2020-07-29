CBS Detroit – Kensington Metropark located near Milford had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive. The worker was a seasonal employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was received Sunday. The Oakland County Health Division was notified Monday. The park reopened the splash pad Wednesday.

According to an article from Hometown Life, the employee last worked on July 23 and showed no symptoms. The worker took the test as part of the Metropark’s health screening procedures and wore a mask their entire shift as required by Metropark employee policies.

Because of this possible exposure, the park has decided to close the splash pad until they can do a deep cleaning. Huron-Clinton Metroparks director Amy McMillan told Hometown Life, “That’s why we temporarily closed the Kensington splash pad to do a further deep cleaning and make this public notification as an added precaution on top of local, state and federal guidance. Metroparks is committed to communicating every step of the way and going above and beyond to help protect our visitors, team, and communities against this virus.”

According to Danielle Mauter, head of marketing and communications for Huron-Clinton Metroparks, deep cleaning involves cleaning and disinfecting all touch surfaces, restrooms, employee areas, and power washing the splash pad area. The water used in the splash pad area is also chlorinated, which provides another measure for disinfecting and preventing the spread of any organisms.

Park management did say because of this person’s job at the waterpark, it is unlikely they anyone would have had any close sustained contact. It’s reported the employee test Saturday after a friend outside of work tested positive.

Right now they are having issues finding people to staff the splash pad area. It’s possible this shortage of workers could cause it to be closed again. Kensington Metropark opened the splash pad in June with revised policies for COVID-19. This entailed having three sessions and capping the maximum occupancy to 50%. They also had to modify seating locations to adhere to social distancing requirements.

The splash pad is open 10a to 12:30p, 1p to 3:30p, and 4p to 6:30p. Admission is $4 per day, per session for kids and adults. The park reopened today after deep cleaning.

