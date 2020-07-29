Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
JH-3C-5D-6D-9H
Midday Daily 4
7-3-2-2
Daily 3
0-2-7
Daily 4
6-1-3-6
Fantasy 5
05-22-31-37-39
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
Keno
02-05-06-12-17-21-26-27-28-30-32-41-48-49-53-54-55-60-66-68-76-80
Mega Millions
17-20-27-31-34, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
