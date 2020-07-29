Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JH-3C-5D-6D-9H

Midday Daily 4

7-3-2-2

Daily 3

0-2-7

Daily 4

6-1-3-6

Fantasy 5

05-22-31-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $187,000

Keno

02-05-06-12-17-21-26-27-28-30-32-41-48-49-53-54-55-60-66-68-76-80

Mega Millions

17-20-27-31-34, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

