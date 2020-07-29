Michigan Man Sues Police After Officer Launches Canister Into His FaceA police department in Michigan is being sued after an officer shot a long-range canister into a protester's face.

Flint Area Man Saved By Passing Driver After Cardiac ArrestA man’s life was saved when another driver stopped and performed CPR after the man went into cardiac arrest and crashed his vehicle.

GM Second-Quarter Results Show Business ResiliencyGeneral Motors today reported solid second-quarter earnings, despite significant impacts to production and wholesales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GM Posts $806 Million Loss As Pandemic Dampens SalesGM reported an $806 million loss in the second quarter Wednesday and a 47% drop in revenue when compared to the same period last year, while COVID-19 continues to spread.

Mail-In Ballots May Slow Michigan’s Primary Vote CountA sharp increase in the number of people voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic could slow the counting of ballots in Michigan's August primary and the November general election, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday.

Feds Sending Additional Agents To Detroit, Cleveland, And MilwaukeeThe Justice Department said Wednesday it is sending additional federal agents and investigators to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee, expanding an initiative aimed at helping local and state authorities tackle a spike in violent crime.