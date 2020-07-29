Kensington Metropark Shutdowns Splash Pad After Worker Positive for COVID-19Kensington Metropark located near Milford had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive.

Eastpointe Police: 3 Young Men Caught On Camera Damaging Elementary SchoolThe Eastpointe Police Department is seeking to locate three young men accused of damaging an elementary school.

Norwegian Flag Mistaken For Confederate Flag at Michigan Bed & BreakfastA St. John Bed & Breakfast has removed a Norwegian Flag that has flown outside the home because of confusion with the confederate flag.

Michigan Man Went To ‘Most Racist Town In America’ Holding Black Lives Matter Sign Faces Racist LanguageRob Bliss, a Michigan man said he wanted to have conversations with residents in the "most racist town in America" while holding up a Black Lives Matter sign. He shared the video of the negative interactions on social media, garnering thousands of views in less than a day.

Michigan Reports 996 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths WednesdayDue to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, Wednesday's new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.

Michigan Man Sues Police After Officer Launches Canister Into His FaceA police department in Michigan is being sued after an officer shot a long-range canister into a protester's face.