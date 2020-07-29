St. Johns, MI (CBS Detroit) – A St. John Bed & Breakfast has removed a Norwegian Flag that has flown outside the home because of confusion with the confederate flag.
Both flags have the same colors but have a different design.
The owners said they were getting a lot of angry calls and emails over the flag.
They decided to take it down because it was hurting their business.
Kjersten Offbecker, the bed & breakfast owner said, “When we did our photography over, I said ‘we need to take it down,’ which he was opposed to, he was like ‘people should know the difference’ and I was like ‘they should, but they don’t.’ (butted to) But the damage was done, I came down, I was like ‘I’m done, I’m tired of people mistaking us for this.”
The owners are trying to figure out how they can honor their Norwegian heritage without upsetting the residents.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.