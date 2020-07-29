Comments
Oakland Township, MI (PATCH) – Oakland Township has been named the third safest community in America by SafeWise, a group that uses FBI crime statistics and U.S. Census population data to rank cities in each state across the country each year.
SafeWise issued its report indicating Oakland Township’s level of safety this week. Joining Oakland Township in the report are three other Oakland County communities: Commerce Township (No. 77), Independence Township (No. 95), and Oxford Township (No. 97).
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department patrols each of the four communities.
