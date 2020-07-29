DETROIT (AP) — Officials said Wednesday that an indoor wedding reception that had more than 100 people in attendance, and was in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order regulating such gatherings has been linked to five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Wayne County’s Public Health Division is investigating the July 18 event at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate, southwest of Detroit.

Those confirmed to have the coronavirus have been instructed to self-isolate. Wayne County’s communicable disease team is reaching out to others who attended to see if there are more potential cases.

The reception was in violation of Whitmer’s executive order limiting the number of people attending indoor events, county officials said in a release. The order limits attendance to no more than 10 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Notifications were being sent to all banquet halls in the county “reaffirming the rules” of the order, the county said. Inspections at banquet halls and other large venues also will be increased.

“The safety and protection of Wayne County residents is our top priority,” said Carol Austerberry, county health officer. “Businesses must be intentional about following the rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Mort Meisner, a spokesman for the banquet hall, said the facility holds 1,200 people and that those attending the event practiced social distancing. They arrived about noon and left by 3:30 p.m., he said.

“There was no dancing, no partying. It was a lunch,” Meisner said. “It had been scheduled a number of months ago. Many of our events have moved into October, November, December. Some, if applicable, are held outside in a city park.”

” … We don’t see any difference in equating a small event of 100 people versus a restaurant who is also practicing social distancing, carefully,” said Meisner, president of Mort Meisner Associates.

