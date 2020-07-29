CBS Detroit – Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week. Demand for the new exhibition: “Marvel: Universe of Super-Heroes” has a lot of interest from different fans, as the new display captures 80 years of Marvel superheroes in comics, movies, tv shows, and pop culture.

According to the Free Press, you can see over 300 artifacts from the Marvel vaults including Oscar-winning costumes from The Black Panther, and a touch-free interactive, become Iron Man simulation. The exhibition traces the story of Marvel on American culture, including popular Marvel characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange. Examining how these characters and story-lines have addressed broader issues like gender, race, and mental illness going on in America through the decades. As well as pioneering creators like Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and the legendary Stan Lee.

On August 3, the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn will be open from 9:30a – 5:30p daily. They will be operating under full state and CDC guidelines. The museum encourages people to maintain six feet of social distancing, and all guests are required to wear masks in close-quartered areas. The Henry Ford has additional staff on duty to ensure all restrooms and surfaces throughout the facility are disinfected. Due to Covid-19, the museum advises you to purchase your tickets ahead of time as tickets do sell out.

General admission for the Museum is $25, Seniors are $22.50, Children ages 5-11 are $18.75, and children under 4 are free. Members can save an additional 15%.

To see the Marvel Universe of Superheroes, general admission is $35 which includes the Museum admission. Seniors are $32.50, children ages 5-11 are $28.75. All those prices include museum admittance as well. Members can see the Marvel Exhibit for $10. For more information on pricing and COVID-19 policies click here.

