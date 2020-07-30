Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Protesters in Waterford staged an overnight protest Wednesday, to demand the release of the 15-year-old girl detained for not completing her homework.
The group, Black Lives Matter In All Capacities and Detroit Will Breathe protested Oakland County Judge Mary Ellen Brennan’s detention of “Grace.”
Grace is a student at Groves High School and has been in detention since May.
