(CBS DETROIT) – It’s too late to mail in your absentee ballots for this Tuesday’s election, but the city clerk in Detroit says there are two drop boxes for your convenience.

A primary election during a pandemic means many voters will opt out of in-person voting and cast their ballots via absentee.

“Very, very good, very convenient,” said Detroit Absentee Voter Barbara Robinson.

Robinson has been voting in the city for decades, and says she appreciates the absentee voting option now more than ever.

She doesn’t feel comfortable voting in-person on election day due to the coronavirus, but Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey assures voters that polling locations will be safe.

“Every precinct will have a sanitizing station, it will have hand sanitizer, it will have wipes, it will have temperature gages, so that we can check the temperatures of our poll workers,” she said.

Winfrey says all 501 precincts will be open on election day and poll workers will be equipped with PPE. Although not required, voters are asked to wear a mask, and will be provided with one if needed.

Seven satellite locations are open daily, including this weekend through election day where voters can cast absentee ballots. Those ballots can also be dropped off in two ballot boxes, in front of the clerk’s office and city hall.

The city is expecting a 20 percent total voter turn out which would be an increase from 13 percent four years ago.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.