(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday, weekend construction scheduled in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list of weekend construction:
I-94:
– Macomb – WB I-94, County Line to M-19/New Haven, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sun 5pm.
– Macomb – EB I-94, 10 Mile to 12 Mile, right lane closed, Fri 7am-2pm.
– Macomb – EB I-94 ramp to WB I-696, 1 ramp lane open, Fri 7am-2pm.
– Macomb/Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl. on/off ramps.
– Wayne – WB I-94, I-275 to Haggerty, 1 LANE OPEN, weekends and next weeknights, 8pm-5am.
– Wayne – WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB I-275, weekends and next weeknights, 8pm-5am.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Wayne – NB/SB M-3 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-5: (Grand River)
Wayne – EB/WB M-5 at M-39 will have 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 2am-noon.
M-39: (Southfield Fwy)
Wayne – SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to M-5/Grand River, Sat 4am-8am.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Wayne – NB/SB M-53 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-59:
Oakland – EB M-59, Opdyke to Crooks, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-8pm, incl. on/off ramps and I-75.
