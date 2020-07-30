Comments (3)
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 715 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 80,887 and 6,191 deaths as of July 30 at 2:45 p.m.
There have been 57,502 recovered Covid-19 cases in the state as of July 24.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?