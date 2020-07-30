Body Of 1967 Michigan Homicide Victim ExhumedOfficials in Michigan hope DNA evidence from remains that have been buried for more than 50 years can help them identify the apparent murder victim.

Detroit Preparing For Challenges To Keep Voters, Poll Workers Safe From Virus"All of Detroit's 503 voting precincts will be open and equipped with sanitizing stations and face masks to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus"

Michigan Reports 715 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths ThursdayThe deaths announced Thursday includes 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

More Victims Sue Michigan Over Abuse, Claims Schembechler Knew Of Alleged AbuseDozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s.

Whitmer Says The President is ‘More Focused on The 2020 Election Than Protecting Families’Wednesday Morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement in response to President Trump's early-morning tweet suggesting the delay of the 2020 election.