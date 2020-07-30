(CBS DETROIT) – Federal agents are on their way to Detroit, as city officials accept the decision.
Protesters gathered Wednesday against news that agents would arrive in the coming weeks as part of Operation Legend.
The government says 42 federal agents will help Detroit officers handle a spike in gun violence.
The agents include officers from the FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshalls service.
Some of them will be temporary while others will provide long-term assistance to the Detroit Police Department.
The initiative focuses on illegal gun use, gang violence and drug trafficking.
Officials have made it clear the agents won’t handle protests.
Here’s what Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief said in a joint statement: “We have to address the unacceptable level of gun violence in Detroit through greater efforts by federal, state, county, DPD, and community partners all working together.”
