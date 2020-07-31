(CBS DETROIT) – Consumers Energy announced that the first PowerMIDrive fast charging stations for electric vehicles are now operating in four Michigan communities, providing a powerful boost to drivers who are protecting the planet while traveling across the state.

“Consumers Energy is excited to build the backbone of the state’s infrastructure for carbon-free vehicles,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president for customer experience. “We are serving the public’s interest in electric vehicles, not just with these fast charging stations, but with over 400 rebates that our PowerMIDrive program has approved for homes and public locations across Michigan.”

Fast charging stations are now operating in Gaylord, Cadillac, Big Rapids and Marshall. The stations typically charge an electric vehicle battery from zero to up to 80 percent in an hour, giving drivers the power to travel long distances on vacation or for work.

Up to 30 more fast charging stations should be operating by early next year across the Lower Peninsula, in communities such as Flint, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Jackson and Kalkaska. Consumers Energy provides rebates worth up to $70,000, plus electric upgrades to make them operational.

The new charging stations are located at the following locations:

Big Rapids – Johnny’s Markets, 21445 Perry Ave.

– Johnny’s Markets, 21445 Perry Ave. Cadillac – J&H Family Stores, 2560 E. Division St.

– J&H Family Stores, 2560 E. Division St. Gaylord – City of Gaylord , 201 S. Court

– , 201 S. Court Marshall – Johnny’s Markets, 15423 N. Old US 127

Consumers Energy started PowerMIDrive last year to promote electric vehicle ownership for the good of the planet and Michigan’s economy. The Edison Electric Institute forecasts over 18 million electric vehicles will be on U.S. roads by 2030, and Michigan has seen year-over-year electric vehicle growth of more than 20%.

PowerMIDrive is still accepting rebate applications for home and public electric vehicle chargers:

RESIDENTIAL – Rebates worth $500 for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes.

for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes. PUBLIC – Rebates for 200 Level 2 vehicle chargers in public places and at workplaces, with a rebate of up to $5,000 per charger.

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy

