Filed Under:arrested, crime, drunk driving, DUI, DWI, Mackinaw Bridge, Mackinaw City, police chase

CBS Detroit – In Mackinaw City police arrested a Toledo man for drunk driving on the Mackinac Bridge. 9&10 News reports that this morning police observed the driver and tried to do a traffic stop just south of the bridge.

Credit: Shutterstock.com | Bob Silverman CDN – Mackinaw Bridge

Instead, the man kept going and continued onto the five-mile span. Mackinaw City Police gave chase, and a mile and a half later the driver stopped on the bridge only after swerving across the median towards oncoming traffic. 9&10 News reports the Toledo man was arrested for drunk driving and taking police on a chase.

