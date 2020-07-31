Comments
CBS Detroit – In Mackinaw City police arrested a Toledo man for drunk driving on the Mackinac Bridge. 9&10 News reports that this morning police observed the driver and tried to do a traffic stop just south of the bridge.
Instead, the man kept going and continued onto the five-mile span. Mackinaw City Police gave chase, and a mile and a half later the driver stopped on the bridge only after swerving across the median towards oncoming traffic. 9&10 News reports the Toledo man was arrested for drunk driving and taking police on a chase.
