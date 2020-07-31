Four Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office Employees on Leave Following Racism and Sexism AllegationsFour employees at the Macomb County Medical Examiner's office are on leave following allegations of racism and sexism according to Detroit News.

Independent Investigation Reveals Former U of M Provost Sexually Harassed EmployeesA new independent investigation reveals the former University of Michigan Provost sexually harassed employees according to the Detroit free press.

Detroit Institute of Arts Says They Will Improve Workplace CultureThe Detroit Institute of Arts says they will improve workplace culture.

GM, Ford & Fiat Chrysler Report 2nd Quarter LossThis week Detroit's automakers reported their second-quarter earnings and losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Police Chief Ask Officers To Intervene if They See WrongdoingDetroit Police Chief James Craig is asking Detroit Police Department Officers to intervene if they see wrongdoing by other officers.

Man With Sword Fatally Shot By Police Officers ThursdayThe police chief, James Craig said his officers spotted a man in the intersection of Grand River, wildly swinging knives, one being a 32-inch sword, when officers stopped, the man charged at them. Craig said, “As soon as our officers exited their marked police vehicle the suspect begin to run in their direction swinging the sword.”