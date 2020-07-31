Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
14-15-16-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10
Poker Lotto
JS-8C-6H-7S-8S
Midday Daily 3
7-9-1
Midday Daily 4
4-5-4-5
Daily 3
9-7-5
Daily 4
1-7-3-6
Fantasy 5
08-23-27-29-37
Estimated jackpot: $296,000
Keno
01-04-06-11-16-20-23-27-28-29-30-33-41-44-47-53-55-59-72-73-77-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.