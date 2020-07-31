  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

14-15-16-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10

Poker Lotto

JS-8C-6H-7S-8S

Midday Daily 3

7-9-1

Midday Daily 4

4-5-4-5

Daily 3

9-7-5

Daily 4

1-7-3-6

Fantasy 5

08-23-27-29-37

Estimated jackpot: $296,000

Keno

01-04-06-11-16-20-23-27-28-29-30-33-41-44-47-53-55-59-72-73-77-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

