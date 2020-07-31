Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the school year about to start amid the pandemic, parents, students and teachers are wondering what’s ahead in the conversation about how best bring people back to K-thru-12 classrooms safely.
Three leading educators – Tonya Allen, President and CEO of The Skillman Foundation, Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson, Superintendent of Oakland Schools, and Dr. Randy Liepa, Superintendent of Wayne RESA, appear with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to share their thoughts.
Allen, who is chairing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Safe Return to K-12 Classroom Task Force — which includes 24 other educational and community leaders from across the state—talked about the evolving situation. Well over 1,000 leaders raised their hands to be part of that task force which is offering recommendations to the Governor.
Allen also talked how the pandemic has impacted her organization which helps students in Detroit.
Dr. Cook-Robinson discussed what it will take to bring students back to classroom and thoughts about a hybrid model which could include some in-person and virtual learning classes combined.
Dr. Liepa talked about nuances of transporting students from home to school and how it would adjust in this environment.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62