Filed Under:Andy Patalan, Brett Lucas, Carmel Liburdi, Dan Burns, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Keynote Sisters, Kris Kurzawa, Leland Blue, Local Music, Nina Sofia, Ohly, Olivia Van Goor, The Fruits, The Steve Taylor Three

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams to home studio sessions, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

 

Leland Blue

 

Olivia Van Goor

 

Ohly

 

Brett Lucas & Kris Kurzawa

 

Carmel Liburdi & Nina Sofia

 

Dan Burns

 

The Steve Taylor Three

 

Andy Patalan

 

The Fruits

 

Keynote Sisters

 

