Michigan Reports 604 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 604 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional six deaths Monday.

Michigan Legislature Cancels Session After Senator Tests Positive For Covid-19The Michigan Legislature on Monday canceled this week's session and hearings after a Lansing-area state senator tested positive for the coronavirus through screening required by his service in the Michigan Army National Guard.

There's Plenty Of Summer Left For Outdoor Fun. Here Is How You Can Spend ItWhether you’re planning a day at the lake, mapping your next hike or bike ride, searching out a fishing hot spot or looking for a brand-new way to enjoy Michigan’s natural resources, there are nearly endless options to choose from.

Parents Charged With Child Abuse After Son Accidentally Shoots 5-Year-Old Sister In HeadA tragic accidental shooting on July 6th has left two Redford Township parents on second-degree child abuse charges.

Here's An Update From Henry Ford Health System On Coronavirus CasesHenry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive cases.

Woman Charged With Felony For Forging Absentee Ballot ApplicationA Plymouth Township woman is facing felony charges for forging at absentee ballot application.