Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Three Macomb County morgue workers have been fired for workplace misconduct.
The Detroit Free Press reports, the case was uncovered after one worker complained of inappropriate conduct, including workers eating a cake shaped as a man’s genitals.
The complaint also calls out racism and sexism at the office.
The investigation is being led by the U.S. equal employment opportunities commission.
A fourth worker remains on administrative leave.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.