By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Three Macomb County morgue workers have been fired for workplace misconduct.

The Detroit Free Press reports, the case was uncovered after one worker complained of inappropriate conduct, including workers eating a cake shaped as a man’s genitals.

The complaint also calls out racism and sexism at the office.

The investigation is being led by the U.S. equal employment opportunities commission.

A fourth worker remains on administrative leave.

