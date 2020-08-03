(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, the Detroit Free Press reports.
It happened last week, one day before the Detroit Lions put Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It’s reported he tested negative on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a positive test Friday forced the Lions to shut him down temporarily.
The Lions now have eight players on their coronavirus list which includes Stafford, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson according to the Detroit Free Press.
The list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or come in close contact with a known infected person, the Detroit Free Press reported. Players who test negative but were in contact with a positive case can return after testing negative twice within a 24-hour span.
