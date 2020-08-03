(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan will hold a state primary election on Aug. 4 to determine candidates at the local, state and federal levels for the general election on Nov. 3. Here’s everything you need to know.

Click here to view your sample ballot.

Are masks required at the polls?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has required masks to be worn in indoor spaces to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but masks will not be required for those wanting to vote in-person on Primary Day.

What are the poll hours? Can I register to vote on Election Day?

Polls will open in Michigan at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. on Primary Day and if you’re not registered to vote, you can do so with your local clerk through 8 p.m. on election day.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

Bring your photo ID to the polls on Primary Day. A photo ID includes a driver’s license or state-issued ID card, passport, military ID, student ID with a photo from high school or accredited college, tribal ID or any other federal or state government-issued photo ID.

You can still vote if you don’t have a photo ID. At the polls you will sign an affidavit that will state you are not in possession of a photo ID.

Can I vote “split ticket” during Michigan’s Primary?

You are not allowed to vote “split ticket” during Michigan’s primary Tuesday. Voters participating in an August primary must confine their votes to a single party column.

Where can I drop off my absentee ballot?

If you have an absentee ballot and do not know your ballot drop off location, click here to find your local drop off location.

After receiving your absent voter ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk’s office. Your ballot will not be counted unless your signature is on the return envelope and matches your signature on file. If you received assistance voting the ballot, then the signature of the person who helped you must also be on the return envelope. Only you, a family member or person residing in your household, a mail carrier, or election official is authorized to deliver your signed absent voter ballot to your clerk’s office.

Can I check the status of my absentee ballot?

You can check on the status of your absent voter ballot request by contacting your city or township clerk’s office. Voters can obtain contact information for their clerk by using the Michigan Voter Information Center.

For more information, visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.