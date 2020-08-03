Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting in Detroit that left a 21-year-old man injured.
It happened Sunday at 7:44 p.m. in the 5000 block of Newport, where police say the 21-year-old man was in the alley when he saw an unknown suspect point a weapon at him.
As he began to run, the suspect fired shots, striking him in the body.
He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.