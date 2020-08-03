  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting in Detroit that left a 21-year-old man injured.

It happened Sunday at 7:44 p.m. in the 5000 block of Newport, where police say the 21-year-old man was in the alley when he saw an unknown suspect point a weapon at him.

As he began to run, the suspect fired shots, striking him in the body.

He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

