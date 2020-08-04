(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s primary election is Aug. 4 to determine candidates at the local, state and federal levels for the general election on Nov. 3.
The state spent over $4 million to mail absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters ahead of the August primary and November general election.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, announced the move was part of the state’s efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Below you can find election results but, due to the increase in mail-in voting, results are expected to be slower than previous elections.
August 4, 2020 Michigan Primary Election Results:
Click here for unofficial results in Macomb County.
Click here for unofficial results in Oakland County.
Click here for unofficial results in Wayne County.
