BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety sergeant died Sunday night from a heart attack hours after cutting and removing a large tree, according to the department.
Sgt. Steven Splan, 46, was cutting and removing a large tree at 12:30 p.m. that had fallen onto Bloomfield Hills Parkway east of Woodward Avenue.
The department said he returned to the station and was found unresponsive at 11 p.m.
Splan served with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department for 15 years. He is survived by his wife and four children.
